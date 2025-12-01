The second phase of the “winter 1000” payment has started in Ukraine. Who will receive assistance?

The second stage of payments of the "winter" UAH 1000 has started in Ukraine. Starting today, those who applied on the second day of accepting applications will begin to receive the money.

This was reported by the governmentʼs press service.

In total, 14 million Ukrainians have already applied for UAH 1000: 11.4 million applied through "Diia" (of which 2.9 million applications were for children), more than 700 000 — independently through "Ukrposhta", and for another 1.8 million people who are on the social list, the funds will be credited automatically.

To date, 3.5 million people have already received money and spent UAH 473 million. The money was most often spent on utilities, books, pharmacies, and donations to the military.

Those who applied through “Ukrposhta” will begin receiving funds from December 6.

How to get paid?

You can apply online through "Diia":

go to "Services"—"Winter Support" and choose who the payment is for (for yourself or a child);

select the "National Cashback" card for payment, and if you donʼt have one, open one at one of the partner banks;

Confirm that you are in Ukraine and submit an application.

The money can be spent on utilities, medicines, Ukrainian-made products, postal services, books, charity, and donations to the military.

You can submit an offline application at a “Ukrposhta” branch. The payment will be credited to the postal clientʼs account, and it can only be spent on Ukrainian-made goods at “Ukrposhta” branches, on utility bills, and for charity.

The last day to apply is December 24. The payment must be used by June 30, 2026.

