“Reserve+” has a deferral for another category of people

The "Reserve+" application now offers the possibility of deferring mobilization if the father or mother has a disability of group I or II.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Now you can get such a deferral completely online, without queues, certificates, and visits to TRC.

To do this, you need to submit a request in the "Reserve+" application, then the system will automatically check the data in the state registers. If the grounds are confirmed, the deferral will appear in your electronic military registration document.

The process takes from a few minutes to several hours.

The department clarified that a deferment can only be issued if the conscript is the only adult child of a person with a disability and if the family has only one parent.

If there are other adult children or both parents, you will not be able to submit an online request.

For the system to confirm the grounds, you must have:

current data on disability in the EUISSS or PFU registers;

or registers; correct family data in the State Register of Civil Status Acts;

The birth record must include the Taxpayer Registration Number of the father or mother with a disability.

The deferral is effective from November 1, 2025 and will continue automatically.

"Reserve+" now offers 11 types of online deferrals — for people with disabilities, students, parents of three children, military spouses, educators, and other categories.

