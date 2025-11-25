In Namibia, a 59-year-old politician named Adolf Hitler Uunona is preparing to win a second term in local elections in the Ompunja district.

The New York Post writes about this.

His name caught the worldʼs attention after his first election victory in the same district in 2020.

The politician claims that his parents, when calling their child that name, did not know who it was associated with.

"As a child, I thought it was a completely normal name. It was only when I grew up that I realized that this man wanted to conquer the whole world. I have nothing to do with it," says the African politician.

Despite his association with the leader of Nazi Germany, Uunona has no plans to change his name. In public, he usually uses only his first name.

As a former German colony, Namibia still has many German place names. Traditional names such as Adolf are not uncommon.

Since 1884, the country had been a colony of Germany and was called German South-West Africa. However, after World War I, under a League of Nations mandate, its administration passed to the Union of South Africa (later South Africa), and from 1968 it became known as Namibia.

During the uprising of local tribal peoples in 1904-1908, German soldiers exterminated about 65 000 Herero and 10 000 Nama — ethnic groups of Africa.

In 2019, the German government declared its responsibility to Namibia due to their shared colonial past. Namibia rejected Germanyʼs proposed compensation for the mass killings of tribal peoples.

However, the countryʼs German heritage is still preserved in street names and local landmarks. There is a German community in the country, and around 120 000 German residents visit Namibia every year.