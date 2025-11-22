DZIDZO co-founder Lesyk Turko dies

Ukrainian musician, former member and co-founder of the band DZIDZIO Oleh Turko (better known as Lesyk) died at the age of 58.

This was reported by journalist Maria Panchyshyn.

"Our Lesyk Turko has died. I donʼt have the strength to write anything more yet," her post says.

The cause of the musicianʼs death is still unknown.

In December 2024, during a performance at a concert by Ukrainian singer Natalia Buchynska, Oleh Turko fainted and fell. Maria Panchyshyn said at the time that the musician was in intensive care in serious condition. A few months earlier, he had undergone complex heart surgery.

Some time later, his colleague, Ukrainian singer and former member of the band DZIDZO Yulyk, said that Lesyk had experienced clinical death, but not because of any disease — toxic substances were found in the musicianʼs body. This was later confirmed by Turkʼs wife Iryna.

