The Verkhovna Rada Commission found no political motive in the disbandment of Yuriy Kasyanovʼs unit

The Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) of the Verkhovna Rada held a closed session on the appeal of Yuriy Kasyanov, an officer of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) and an aerial reconnaissance specialist, in which he called for an explanation of the decision to disband the SBSU unit.

This was reported by the MP Yulia Yatsyk.

The meeting was held behind closed doors because it contained documents with sensitive information.

Kasyanov, servicemen of the disbanded unit, the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the detachment commander, a representative of the General Staff, and the Deputy Prosecutor General took part in the hearing.

Main conclusions of TIC:

TIC did not see any political motivation. The State Border Guard Service began checking the unit back in the summer — long before the media wrote about the NABU “Flamingo” case and how Kasyanov went for questioning. Therefore, the commission did not find a connection between these events;

the decision to disband the unit is legal. The Head of the State Border Guard Service has the right to create and liquidate units, and all participants in the meeting confirmed this;

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the official reports did not contain any confirmed casualties. Instead, the “report” from the unit’s representatives contained only rough calculations of possible losses for the enemy. No one was able to explain why the figures in the documents did not match;

After the military was disbanded, they were not thrown into the infantry. They were transferred to the positions of UAV operators in other units of the State Security Service of Ukraine.

Yulia Yatsyk stated that TIC carefully studied all the materials and obtained an objective picture. She also emphasized that the conflict between Kasyanov and the leadership of the State Border Service of Ukraine has become public and has gone beyond official relations.

What preceded

In early October, Major Yuriy Kasyanov of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) reported that his unit, which was engaged in deep strikes and was subordinate to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, was being disbanded. Kasyanov holds President Volodymyr Zelensky personally responsible for this, and attributes the repressions against him to the fact that he became a witness in the NABU case against the manufacturer of drones and missiles Fire Point.

Kasyanov calls his unit the best and says that in May 2023, it was he and his comrades who attacked the Kremlin, struck the Russian “Kremniy El” plant and Russian airfields several times. However, SBGS claims that the unit was not effective and never hit targets in Russia.

Later, Kasyanov appealed to TIC to check whether the unit was disbanded for political reasons, whether the decision was legal and justified, how the unit worked, and where the servicemen were transferred after the disbandment.

