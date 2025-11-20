France is trying to auction off the worldʼs first calculator. Scientists are against it, saying itʼs a national treasure

One of the worldʼs first computing machines will not be auctioned in France as planned. A Paris court has temporarily blocked the auction due to complaints from scientists and researchers.

Christieʼs auction house has confirmed that it will not hold a bid for the La Pascaline machine, designed by French mathematician Blaise Pascal in 1642.

Estimates suggested the machine could fetch between €2 million and €3 million, and Christieʼs called it "the most important scientific instrument ever put up for auction".

However, scientists and researchers have spoken out against the sale. They are demanding that this historical instrument be given cultural heritage status, and believe that it should be classified as a "national treasure".

Pascal was only 19 years old when he designed the very first version of the calculator. Only nine of these machines exist.

The machine was auctioned as part of the collection of Catalan collector Leon Parse. Along with it, Pascalʼs philosophical work "Thoughts" (Pensées) and the first printed edition of "Pascalʼs Wager" were put up for auction.

On Wednesday, a Paris administrative court temporarily blocked a preliminary sale permit granted by France’s culture minister in May. The certificate was signed by two experts, including one from the Louvre Museum. The judge concluded that there were “serious doubts” about the certificate’s legality.

