Ukrainian flags appeared near the house of the speaker of the Czech parliament — he had previously removed one from the parliament building

In Prague, activists hung Ukrainian flags around the house of Tomio Okamura, the speaker of the Czech Chamber of MPs from the “SPD” party. He had previously ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the parliament.

This is reported by the Czech media Novinky and ČTK.

The flags appeared on the fence of Okamuraʼs apartment in the Břevnov district. Blue and yellow banners were also spray-painted on the sidewalk, streetlights, a trash can, and stairs.

Okamura himself stated that "this is probably the work of pro-Ukrainian activists who celebrate November 17, the Day of Struggle for Freedom and Democracy".

He also clarified that the drawings were not left on his territory, but in public places, so he will not react. The police are assessing the possible damage caused.

The Czech news agency ČTK received a letter in which the activists took responsibility for this act and stated that they wanted to express their dissatisfaction with the behavior of the countryʼs leadership.

Tomio Okamura ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the parliament building on November 6. In response to Okamuraʼs order, Czech MPs hung Ukrainian flags from the windows of their offices.

