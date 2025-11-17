Village evacuated in Romania after Russian drone attack on port in the Odesa region

On November 17, residents of the village of Plauru (near the border with Ukraine, in Romania) were evacuated due to the risk of an explosion after a Russian drone attack on the port in Izmail (Odesa region).

This is reported by the Romanian media Digi24.

The head of the county to which Plauru belongs said that a ship carrying liquefied gas came under attack.

People were evacuated due to the threat of an explosion "until the danger is completely eliminated". Preliminary estimates are that 100-150 residents, including animals, will be evacuated.

The tanker carrying liquefied gas that came under attack turned out to be Turkish, the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reported.

They say that 16 crew members had to be evacuated from the ORINDA vessel. There were no injuries.

Preliminary, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported damage to several civilian vessels after a massive Russian attack on the region.

