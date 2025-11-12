The US has imposed new sanctions against Iran. Two companies from Ukraine are on the list

The US Department of the Treasury (OFAC) reported sanctions against 32 individuals and companies that participated in international schemes to supply components for Iranian ballistic missiles and drones. These included, among others, Ukrainian companies.

This is stated in the official statement of the department.

According to US Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism John Hurley, Iran "exploits the global financial systems to launder money, procure elements for its nuclear and missile programs, and support terrorist groups".

The sanctions were the second wave of American restrictions after the reimposition of UN sanctions against Iran on September 27, 2025, due to the countryʼs failure to fulfill its international obligations.

The OFAC sanctions list includes:

the company MVM partnership, which purchased hundreds of tons of chemicals from China for the production of solid-fuel rockets;

the Iranian company Kimia Part Sivan (KIPAS), which cooperates with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the creation of drones;

the Iranian company Oje Parvas Mado Nafar (Mado) for the production of engines for the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones, it operated through Chinese and Hong Kong firms;

Ukrainian companies GK Imperativ Ukraina LLC and Ekofera LLC for supplying aviation materials to the Iranian state-owned company HESA, which produces military aircraft and Ababil drones;

the Chinese vessel HONESTAR (formerly SHUN KAI XING) for transporting equipment for missile guidance systems and UAVs to Iran.

The US Treasury Department emphasized that the goal of the sanctions is to stop Iranʼs programs to create weapons of mass destruction.

