Politico: EU ministers to visit Ukraine to discuss plan to unblock membership application

European partners will visit Ukraine to discuss a plan to unblock its EU membership application, despite Hungaryʼs veto.

This is reported by Politico, citing sources.

An informal summit of European ministers will be held in Lviv on December 10 and 11. The invitation letter was sent jointly by Denmark, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the EU, and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

A proposal to change the rules to rely on a majority vote rather than a unanimous decision by all EU members has not yet been supported. Instead, the plan is for Ukraine and Moldova to begin work on further reforms to join the EU without formal approval, two unnamed officials told Politico.

According to them, the idea is to do as much as possible without waiting. Then, when Hungary no longer has the right of veto, Ukraine can move towards the EU without delay.

In September, Politico reported that European Council President Antonio Costa wanted to unblock Ukraineʼs accession to the EU, bypassing a veto by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

According to the publicationʼs sources, Costa had already put forward the idea of opening negotiation clusters through a vote of a majority of EU countries, rather than by unanimous consent.

Hungaryʼs position on Ukraineʼs membership in the EU

Hungary has been blocking Kyiv’s efforts to join the EU. For example, in April 2025, Orbán’s government called on Hungarians to vote against Ukraine’s EU membership in a national poll. The results of that vote were released on June 26 — Hungarian authorities claim that 95% of the country’s population is against Ukraine’s EU membership.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski admitted that due to the Hungarian veto during his countryʼs presidency of the EU, it was not possible to open a single negotiation chapter with Ukraine.

The media reported that US President Donald Trump, at the request of European leaders, called Hungarian Prime Minister Orban and asked him not to block Ukraineʼs entry into the EU.

The next day, the Hungarian Prime Minister wrote that he had heard the request for EU membership, but did not plan to back down.

