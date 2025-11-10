Passenger trains collide in Slovakia, over 70 injured

On the evening of November 9, two passenger trains collided between Bratislava and the city of Pezinok in Slovakia.

The accident occurred when one train crashed into the back of another.

Police say there were about 800 people on the trains at the time, many of them students.

In total, more than 70 people were injured in the accident, 13 of whom were taken to a hospital in Bratislava.

