Russia launched 128 attack drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses?

On the night of November 7, the Russian army launched 128 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types into Ukraine. Almost 80 of them were “Shahed”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 94 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

31 drones hit in 11 places.

