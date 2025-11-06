GUR and Kyiv-Mohyla University will cooperate “to better study Russia”

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy have signed a memorandum of strategic partnership and cooperation.

This was reported by GUR.

The main goal of the initiative is to combine the practical experience of military intelligence and the academic expertise of Mohyla University to better study the common enemy — Russia.

Through joint research within the Russian Studies program, a systematic study of Russian society, state institutions, propaganda approaches, and ways of thinking is planned.

"To defeat the enemy, you need to know how he thinks and acts. We are ready to share our unique experience with the people of Mohyla Uni. Science and intelligence will work together to strengthen the stateʼs defense potential," the head of GUR noted.

The cooperation involves joint research, educational activities, and knowledge exchange. The intelligence community is convinced that this format will allow training a new generation of specialists who "will deeply understand the enemy and be able to effectively counter his influence in all areas".

The President of Mohyla University noted that as part of the initiative, a certificate program "Russian Studies" was created to study Russia as a threat.

"The enemy you donʼt know is the most dangerous. That is why studying it is part of our contribution to a common victory. Cooperation with GUR will make this research systematic and as effective as possible," Kvit emphasized.

