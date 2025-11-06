Russia launched 135 attack drones over Ukraine overnight. How many did air defense shoot down?

On the night of November 6, the Russian army launched 135 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other attack UAVs into Ukraine. Almost 90 of them were “Shahed”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 108 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

27 drones were hit in 13 locations.

