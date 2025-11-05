The government has approved “Winter eSupport” for citizens. Who will receive UAH 6 500 each?

On November 5, the government approved a program to pay one-time assistance of UAH 6 500 for the most vulnerable categories of citizens as part of the "Winter eSupport" package.
This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
The program is designed for people who need the most support: orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, IDP children, IDPs with disabilities, and single pensioners.
The funds will be credited automatically through the Pension Fund. The program is scheduled to launch in early December.
The funds will be spent on medicines, clothing, and shoes. The program will cover over 660 000 people.
- President Zelensky reported new winter support for Ukrainians on November 1. It will include 3 000 km of free travel on “Ukrzaliznytsia”.
