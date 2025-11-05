The US tested the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

On November 5, the US Air Force conducted a test launch of an unarmed “Minuteman III” intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

This was reported by the US Space Forces Command.

The missile was launched to test the reliability, accuracy, and readiness of the system, which is a key element of the US nuclear deterrent.

It was launched from the air control system aboard a US Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft. This allowed testing of the backup control system, which is supposed to ensure launch even in the event of a failure of the ground command centers.

According to the US Air Force, the missileʼs warhead (without warhead) flew about 6 700 km and reached the Ronald Reagan Test Range on Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. There, the flight was monitored using radar, telemetry, and optical systems to collect data for further analysis.

The test involved service members from all three missile wings of the Global Strike Command. They emphasized that these tests are planned and unrelated to current world events, and their purpose is to maintain the combat readiness of the US nuclear arsenal.

The Minuteman III is an American intercontinental ballistic missile that can travel thousands of kilometers and carry a nuclear warhead. It was created in the 1970s and is still the main part of the US ground-based nuclear shield. The missile is launched from underground silos, runs on solid fuel and is ready for launch almost instantly. It is considered one of the most reliable in the world, although the US is now gradually replacing it with a newer system, the LGM-35A Sentinel.

