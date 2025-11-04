The Verkhovna Rada supported the project on fast internet. What does it provide?

On November 4, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading Bill No. 12094, which updates the rules in the field of electronic communications.

This is stated on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website.

The document was supported by 263 MPs.

The law tightens requirements for the quality of services — from now on, mobile Internet speed is an official indicator by which the work of operators will be monitored.

Separately, the national roaming mechanism has been improved — in case of emergency, networks will be able to back each other up so that people stay connected even during crisis events or possible blackouts.

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov added that now Ukrainians will independently check the quality of mobile Internet via smartphones. The results of the speed test will be automatically transmitted to the National Commission for Energy and Power Generation (NKEK ) for analysis and rapid response to problems.

Operators will also be able to build base stations in rural areas more quickly after the inspection moratorium is lifted.