The Navy confirmed the strike on Ukrainian military in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Some officials were suspended

During the Russian missile and drone strike in the village of Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, servicemen from one of the separate marine brigades were present.

This was reported by the 30th Marine Corps.

They note that the Russians struck the center of the settlement, where "there is not a single parade ground".

Among the dead and wounded are both civilians and soldiers from the 30th Marine Corps.

The command adds that "certain officials" are currently suspended from their positions, and the investigation into the attack is ongoing.

What preceded

It is previously known that on the evening of November 1, the Russians struck a Ukrainian military base in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries.

The investigation is currently verifying whether personnel safety requirements were met during the air raid and whether the military shelter was properly organized.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated under the article about negligent attitude towards military service, committed under martial law.

The day before, TSN journalist Dmytro Svyatnenko reported that his brother Volodymyr was killed in the strike. He and his brothers were gathered for the award ceremony.

Volodymyr Svyatnenko served in the 35th Separate Marine Brigade.

"He was killed by the Russians. But not on the battlefield, but deep in the rear. He and his comrades were gathered on the parade ground to be awarded. The best pilots and infantrymen of the brigade were gathered in an orderly manner in an open area. Ballistics hit," the journalist said.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.