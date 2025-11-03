Death of Ukrainian soldiers due to Russian strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region — SBI launches investigation

The SBI employees have launched a pre-trial investigation into the death and injury of Ukrainian soldiers as a result of Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

It is previously known that at around 5:00 PM on November 1, the Russians fired a missile at a Ukrainian military base in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries.

The investigation is currently verifying whether personnel safety requirements were met during the air raid and whether the military shelter was properly organized.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated under the article about negligent attitude towards military service, committed under martial law.

The day before, TSN journalist Dmytro Svyatnenko reported that his brother Volodymyr was killed in the strike. He and his brothers were gathered for the award ceremony.

Volodymyr Svyatnenko served in the 35th Separate Marine Brigade.

"He fought since the 23rd. He went through hell in Krynky, Kurakhove, Maryinka, Krasnohorivka... He was killed by the Russians. But not on the battlefield — in the deep rear. He and his comrades were gathered on the parade ground to be awarded. They gathered the best. The best pilots and infantrymen of the brigade. By order. In open place. Ballistics hit. The history of negligence (or not negligence) repeated itself," the journalist said.

