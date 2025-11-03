“Opendatabot”: 75% of debts for fines for traffic violations are simply closed

As of the end of October 2025, more than 2 million fines for traffic violations were recorded in Ukraine.

This was reported by the digital government data analysis service Opendatabot.

This is 6% more than at the end of 2024. During the full-scale war, the number of unpaid fines increased by 43%.

Moreover, 1.5 million fines for traffic violations, or 75% of the total number of such proceedings, were completed, although the debt is still "hanging" on the violators — due to the inability to collect the debt.

The vast majority of unpaid fines (92%) are for men (1.8 million cases).

The most common offenders are people aged 25 to 45 (64% or over 1.28 million debts). Drivers under 25 account for 13% of fines (about 252 thousand). Another 23% (about 469 thousand) of debts are for those over 45.

The leader among violators remains the Dnipropetrovsk region — 211.5 thousand fines (11%). It is followed by Kyiv — 193.7 thousand (10%), Odesa — 146.9 thousand (7%), Kharkiv — 125.9 thousand (6%), and Kyiv — 106.3 thousand (5%).

The fewest violations are recorded in Luhansk region — 13.2 thousand fines (0.7%), as well as in Ternopil (1.4%), Kherson (1.8%), Cherkasy (2.3%), and Chernivtsi (2.4%) regions.

Opendatabot

The absolute leader in the number of fines is a 27-year-old man from Vinnytsia region, who was issued 1 056 fines. In the same region, another 43-year-old driver has 932 unpaid fines.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, there is a 42-year-old man with 797 fines, in Rivne region, there is a 35-year-old with 636, and in Sumy region, there is a 28-year-old with 555.

