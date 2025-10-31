4 soldiers died in a road accident in the Lviv region

On the evening of October 30, a fatal road accident occurred, killing four servicemen from one of the military units in the Lviv region.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The accident occurred at around 9:15 PM near the village of Zhyrivka, Lviv district.

The driver of a Nissan with military license plates lost control on a curve, drove off the roadway, and crashed into a truck that was stationary at the time.

The collision killed the driver and two passengers of the Nissan, as well as the truck passenger, also a military man, who was just exiting the vehicleʼs cab.

Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings for violating the rules of driving or operating vehicles, which caused the deaths of several people.

