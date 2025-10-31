Russia struck at “Ukrzaliznytsia” infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions

On the night of Friday, October 31, the Russian army struck the railway infrastructure in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In Sumy, the Russian army targeted a passenger depot, damaging and destroying the “Ukrzaliznytsia” utility facilities and rolling stock. Replacement cars were provided to transport passengers on train No. 779/780 Sumy-Kyiv. The train departed on schedule.

In addition, the railway infrastructure in the Lozova area was damaged, which is why train No. 228/227 Husarivka — Ivano-Frankivsk is following a changed route.

According to “Ukrzaliznytsia”, there were no injuries as a result of the strikes, and all employees took shelter in time.

Later, “Ukrzaliznytsia” reported that in the Dnipropetrovsk region on October 31, due to damage to the railway infrastructure as a result of shelling, changes were also made to the movement of a number of suburban trains.

Movement restrictions have been introduced for:

train No. 6104 Sinelnikovo-1 — Chaplyne will follow the route Sinelnikovo-1 — Ulyanivka;

train No. 6141 Chaplyne — Dnipro-Holovny will follow the route Pysmenna — Dnipro-Holovny;

train No. 6110 Dnipro — Chaplyne will follow the route Dnipro — Pysmenna;

Train No. 6127 Chaplyne — Dnipro-Holovny will follow the route Pysmenna — Dnipro-Holovny.

Cancelled routes:

train No. 6148 and No. 6112 Chaplyne — Demuryne

train No. 6143 and No. 6123 Demuryne — Chaplyne.

Acting Sumy City Mayor Artem Kobzar also stated that at night the Russian army struck the Zarechny district of the city, hitting a high-rise building.

According to the State Emergency Service, the greatest destruction and fires occurred at the infrastructure facility. They have already been eliminated. In addition, fires broke out on the upper floors of the high-rise building — five apartments and seven balconies caught fire there.

11 people were injured, including four children. The operatives managed to save another 12 residents of the high-rise building.

In the private sector, two commercial buildings caught fire, and a one-story building with five apartments was damaged by the blast wave.

