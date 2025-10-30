Orban hinted that Ukrainians may be involved in the fire at the refinery in Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hinted that Ukrainians could have set fire to an oil refinery in the Hungarian city of Sázsalombatt.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"The Polish Foreign Minister advised Ukrainians to blow up the Baratszag oil pipeline. Letʼs hope thatʼs not the case. Gasoline prices have already risen sharply," he wrote.

Orban is referring to the words of Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who on October 22 on the social network X wished the commander of the Ukrainian UAV Forces Robert Brovdi (pseudonym "Madyar"), to complete the “Druzhba” oil pipeline so that Hungary could receive oil through Croatia.

Hungaryʼs State Secretary for Public Diplomacy Zoltan Kovacs responded by accusing Sikorsky of inciting war and emphasizing the danger of such statements to his countryʼs energy security.

At the same time, Orban called the possible causes of the fire at the oil refinery not only an external attack, but also a malfunction. The investigation is ongoing.

What is known about the fire at the refinery in Hungary?

A crude oil distillation unit caught fire at the MOL refinery in Sazhalombatta on the night of October 21. According to eyewitnesses, flames and thick smoke were visible for several kilometers.

This oil refinery is one of the five most important strategic industrial enterprises in Hungary, through which Russian oil is received.

