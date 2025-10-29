Over 200 000 18-year-olds participated in the “eBook” program. Which authors were the most popular?

The results of the state program "eBook" showed that since December 2024, 200 281 eighteen-year-olds have purchased books at state expense.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Book Institute.

In total, during the first three quarters of 2025, book lovers purchased 359 222 books under the “eBook” program. Thus, on average, 1 330 books were purchased daily, the report says.

The leaders in book distribution were "Bookstore "E", Yakaboo, KSD, Readeat, "Knygoland", Bukva.ua, Vivat, Megogo, "New Technologies" and "House of Books".

Most often, users purchased books from the following publishing houses: KSD (Kharkiv), Vivat (Kharkiv), BookChef (Kyiv), "Ranok" (Kharkiv), VSL (Lviv), "RM Publishing House" (Kyiv), "Folio" (Kharkiv), "Nasha Idea" (Dnipro), Artbooks (Kyiv), "Vikhola" (Kyiv).

The top five best-selling authors were Colleen Hoover, Tess Gerritsen, Penelope Douglas, Brianna West, and Agatha Christie. The top five sold 44 763 books, accounting for 12.46% of all books sold.

The most popular Ukrainian author by the number of books sold was Volodymyr Stanchyshyn (four titles/3 719 copies), in second place was Illarion Pavlyuk (three titles/2 100 copies), and in third place was Andriy Semyankiv (three titles/1 440 copies).

What is the state program "eBook"?

"eBook" is a state program that provides financial assistance for books in Ukrainian for eighteen-year-olds. Everyone who has reached the age of 18 has the right to receive UAH 908.4 from the state for the purchase of books during the year.

The funds must be used within three months of enrollment. You can purchase paper, e-books, and audiobooks from bookstores included in the Program Distributor List.

The first payments began in January 2025.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.