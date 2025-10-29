Trump wonʼt meet Kim Jong Un during Asia trip. Leaders “couldnʼt agree on time”

The US President Donald Trump said his expected meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a trip to Asia will not take place.

Bloomberg writes about this.

Trump explained this by saying that the leaders “couldn’t agree on a time”. He said that while Kim Jong Un’s schedule is “very busy”, there is “a good understanding” between them.

However, Trump recalled that he would meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on October 30 in Busan. He called the planned meeting "very important for the world, for all of us".

At the same time, the American president did not rule out the possibility of holding talks with Kim Jong Un at a later date. On board his plane, he told reporters that he hopes to meet with the North Korean leader "in the near future" and believes that he is also interested in dialogue.

Trump downplayed Pyongyangʼs latest missile test, which came a day before his visit to South Korea. The missiles flew for more than two hours over the Yellow Sea before hitting their target. The missiles are designed to carry nuclear warheads.

“He [Kim Jong Un] has been launching missiles for decades, hasn’t he?” the US president said.

On October 18, CNN reported that the Trump administration was informally discussing the possibility of him meeting with Kim Jong Un during the US presidentʼs planned trip to Asia next month.

Previous meetings between the two leaders took place in Singapore, Vietnam, and in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea in 2019. They did not lead to any concrete agreements, but Trump became the first US president to set foot on North Korean territory.

