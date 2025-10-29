Russia launched 126 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many did air defense neutralize?

On the night of October 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 126 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones. Almost 80 of them were “Shahed” drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, enemy drones flew into Ukraine from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and occupied Donetsk and Chauda and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense managed to neutralize 93 enemy UAVs of various types in the north and east of the country.

Another 32 Russian drones were hit in ten locations.

