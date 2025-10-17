European Commission: Putin is not banned from entering the EU. He can come to Budapest

The European Unionʼs sanctions against the Russian Federation do not prohibit Putin from entering the EU.

This was stated during a briefing by European Commission spokespeople Anita Gipper and Olof Gill.

They said that despite the ban on Russian aircraft using EU airspace, each country can independently consider “certain derogations.” So the decision whether to allow Putin’s plane to use airspace remains with national governments.

The spokespeople added that Putinʼs arrival in Hungary will not affect the plans for security cooperation between EU countries and support for Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump announced on September 16 that he would meet with the Kremlin leader in Hungary. He did not give a date, but said they would meet to see if the war between Russia and Ukraine could be ended. This will be preceded by a meeting of their high-level advisers next week.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.