Russian security forces detained four women in Crimea. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called it a wave of repression against Crimean Tatars

On the morning of October 15, Russian occupation forces conducted mass searches of Crimean Tatar homes in Crimea, detaining four women. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on October 16 called this another wave of repression against the Crimean Tatar people.

The women were detained in various areas of the temporarily occupied peninsula. According to "Crimea.Realia", among those detained were:

Esma Nimetulaeva — wife of political prisoner Remzi Nimetulaeva, mother of five children, confectioner;

Nasiba Saidova is a student at the pedagogical college and a kindergarten teacher;

Elvira Aliyeva is a fourth-year student majoring in Management. She worked as a cashier at a bakery in Simferopol.

Fevziye Osmanova. She works in a store.

Russian security forces are charging the detained women with the article "Participation in and organization of the activities of the Islamic political party "Hizb ut-Tahrir" in Crimea.

These persecutions grossly violate the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the Fourth Geneva Convention, and fundamental human rights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international community, human rights organizations, and the media to pay special attention to these searches and arrests. And also to demand the release of these women and all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine.

