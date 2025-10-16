Trump instead of “Fairy Tale”. Chernihiv to rename park in honor of US president

One of the city squares in Chernihiv is being renamed in honor of US President Donald Trump.

This is reported by "Suspilne Chernihiv".

This decision was supported by 22 deputies at the 46th extraordinary session of the Chernihiv City Council on October 16. The "Kazka" square in the Sherstyanka microdistrict was renamed.

The proposal for renaming was made by the head of the European Solidarity faction, Maryna Semenenko.

She published an explanatory note on her Facebook page explaining the decision. The text states that the square was renamed "in order to honor outstanding political leaders of our time, as well as to draw international attention to the reconstruction of the hero city of Chernihiv."

"The residents of Chernihiv express their sincere hope that in a period of new international challenges, it is Donald Trump who will be able to make efforts to stop another major war and achieve lasting peace. We believe that for this he can deservedly become a laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize," the note adds.

Semenenko noted that the next step will be to appeal to the US President and his family with an invitation to visit Chernihiv.

At the end of September, the Verkhovna Rada registered an appeal to the Nobel Committee with a proposal to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

