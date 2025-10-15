The Security Service of Ukraine detained a former guard of a Russian torture center in Kherson

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a former guard of a Russian torture center that operated during the occupation of Kherson. He is suspected of collaborationist activities.

This is reported by the SBU.

According to the investigation, this is a local handyman who, in the summer of 2022, joined the occupation "department of execution of sentences", which the Russians set up in the building of the captured Kherson pre-trial detention center.

There he was appointed a "junior inspector", given weapons, identification cards, and Russian-style uniforms. The man guarded the cells of the occupation prison, to which the Russians took participants in the resistance movement in the region.

People held in the torture chamber were tortured in an attempt to "knock out" the addresses of other Ukrainian patriots.

After the Ukrainian military liberated Kherson, the collaborator tried to hide from justice. To do this, he "hid in his own apartment" and rarely left it. SBU officers located him and detained him.

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

