Bohdan Krotevych said that the SBU warned him about a possible attack by Russian special services

Former chief of staff of the Azov regiment, Bohdan Krotevych, said that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed him several months ago about a possible attempt to eliminate him by the Russian FSB.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

"I donʼt remember exactly when it was — somewhere in March or April. I was informed that I was on the lists for liquidation of the FSB of the Russian Federation... I was a little flattered by this, because if Russia adds you to the list for liquidation, it means that you did do something good in this life," said Krotevych.

According to him, he did not receive the information personally from the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, but from acquaintances who were also on the list of potential targets.

"At first I thought this was some kind of excuse for the SBU to monitor me. But then I got a call from other people who are also on this list, saying they saw my name there. By the way, I know that the list was passed on by Western partners," Krotevych added.

Bohdan Krotevych is a Ukrainian soldier who has served in the Azov unit since 2014. He participated in hostilities in Donbas, in the defense of Mariupol, and at Azovstal, after which he was captured by Russian forces and released in September 2022. After his return, he coordinated the restoration of Azovʼs combat capability and led the brigade headquarters during the combat operations of 2023–2024.

On February 26, 2025, Krotevych announced that he was completing his military service and leaving his position as Chief of Staff of Azov. He is currently out of service, but remains public and actively comments on military events.

