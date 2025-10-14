AP: IAEA proposes plan to restore power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. What does it involve

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proposes to restore external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in two stages.

This is reported by the Associated Press, citing a European diplomat. The Russian diplomat confirmed some details of this plan — which ones, the AP does not specify.

During the first phase, IAEA is proposing to create a ceasefire zone with a radius of 1.5 kilometers to repair the 750-kilovolt Dniprovska line, the main power line to the station, which was damaged in Russian-controlled territory.

In the second stage, they propose creating another ceasefire zone to repair the 330-kilovolt Ferosplavna-1 backup line — in territory under Ukrainian control.

Confidential documents seen by the AP said that the IAEA representatives were to be present during the repairs, which were planned to be carried out between October 11 and 17. This was also confirmed by a European diplomat.

However, Russia did not provide timely guarantees of safe passage for repair crews to begin work on schedule, while the Ukrainian side provided all the necessary guarantees.

The IAEA declined to comment on the timeline, saying only that agency chief Rafael Grossi was “working intensively with both parties” to restore power and “help prevent a nuclear accident”.

What is happening at ZNPP?

On September 23, Russian military forces once again damaged the power line that supplied the power plant with power from the Ukrainian grid. That day, at 4:56 PM, the last power line that supplied the plant with power from the Ukrainian grid was disconnected. This is the tenth and longest blackout at the plant since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The plant is forced to operate on diesel generators due to the loss of external power supply. Currently, seven generators are operating, and another 13 are on standby. This creates a critical situation that threatens the nuclear safety of not only Ukraine, but also European countries.

“Energoatom: previously explained that the resources of emergency diesel generators are limited by both operating time and the availability of diesel fuel. Therefore, the launch of diesel generators means the beginning of the countdown to the start of nuclear fuel melting.

Rafael Grossi said on October 9 that ZNPP had begun restoring external power supply. However, it is still missing.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Russia could have deliberately disconnected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from power supply, preparing to connect it to its own energy system.

