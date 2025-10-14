Microsoft has ended support for Windows 10: what should users do?

Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 10. Starting October 14, users will no longer receive security updates.

This is stated on the Microsoft blog.

From now on, technical support, feature updates, and security updates will no longer be provided for Windows 10 users. The company advises upgrading devices to Windows 11 — “a more modern, secure, and high-performance computing experience”.

"If devices do not meet the technical requirements to run Windows 11, we recommend enrolling in the Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Update (ESU) program or replacing the device with one that supports Windows 11," the company recommends.

Microsoft will give one year (until October 13, 2026) of free security updates to those who turn on Windows Backup and sync their Documents folder with OneDrive. If you donʼt, updates will cost $30 per year or 1 000 Microsoft Rewards points.

The company emphasizes that ESU is not a permanent option, but only a "temporary security bridge" for those who are not yet ready to move to a newer platform.

To join, you need to make sure your system is updated to version 22H2.

According to Statcounter, in September 2025, Windows 10 was still used by 43% of users worldwide, and in Ukraine — by 54%. In total, the operating system is installed on more than 1.4 billion devices worldwide.

Studies show that one in four does not plan to switch to a new system, while one in seven is preparing to buy a new device.

Meanwhile, Windows 11 has become the most popular desktop operating system nearly four years after its release and a few months before Windows 10ʼs end of support date.

