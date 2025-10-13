Russian drones hit Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

In Kostyantynivka (Donetsk region), 2 civilians were killed and three others were injured in Russian FPV drone attacks on October 13.

This was reported by the head of the Kostyantynivka City Military Administration Serhii Horbunov.

One enemy FPV drone hit a car, killing two people on the spot. Two other passengers were injured and sought help on their own at a hospital in Druzhkivka.

Another civilian was injured in another shelling. He was also in a car at the time of the attack.

