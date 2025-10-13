A Russian couple will go on trial in Poland — they are suspected of spying for Russia

Two Russian citizens in Poland are accused of spying for Russian special services and participating in the preparation of a shipment of explosives.

This is stated in a statement from the Polish prosecutorʼs office.

Iryna and Igor R. were detained by Polish law enforcement officers back in July 2024. They have been in custody since then.

According to the investigation, from February to August 2022, the man collaborated with the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation — collecting data on Russian opposition figures in Poland, as well as on individuals and organizations that provided them with assistance.

The Russian transferred the collected information to his wife Irina R. on an encrypted electronic medium, and she passed it on to the FSB.

Igor R. is also suspected of participating in the shipment of a package containing explosives in July 2024, together with two citizens of Ukraine and one Russian, including Soviet-made combat electric detonators, a prepared power bank as an initiating device, a metal thermos with a cumulative insert, and a package of powdered aluminum.

The package was discovered in the warehouse of a courier company in the Łódź Voivodeship of Poland.

A Belgian police officer is also accused of espionage. The officer was recruited to gather information because of his access to the international diplomatic community in Brussels.

