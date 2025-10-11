British planes, with support from the US and NATO, patrolled the Russian border. The British Ministry of Defense says it is a signal to Putin

Two Royal Air Force aircraft, along with NATO and US forces, have carried out a 12-hour mission to patrol the Russian border amid recent violations of Allied airspace by the Russian Federation.

Reuters writes about this.

On Thursday, October 9, an RC-135 Rivet Joint electronic reconnaissance aircraft and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, also capable of conducting reconnaissance, flew from the Arctic region past Belarus and Ukraine. They were accompanied by a US Air Force KC-135 tanker aircraft.

Britain noted that it carried out the operation after incidents with Russian drones and fighter jets in the airspace of Poland, Romania, Estonia and other NATO countries.

British Defense Minister John Healy emphasized that this mission "not only provides valuable intelligence to increase the operational awareness of the British armed forces, but also sends a powerful signal of NATO unity to Vladimir Putin and Britainʼs adversaries".

In September, violations of airspace by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. Russian drones flew into Poland and Romania, their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace.

Due to the appearance of drones, the main airport in Copenhagen was temporarily closed, they were also recorded in Norway, near the Swedish Navy base, military facilities in Denmark and the Czech Republic.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.