Prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and lawyers suspected of inciting bribery — court chooses preventive measures (UPD)

On October 10, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed a preventive measure on a prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, who was detained the day before, as well as on a lawyer suspected of inciting to take a bribe.

This is stated in the statements of the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

The name of the suspected prosecutor is not mentioned, but Babel sources reported that it is Roman Shenenko. The court ruled to take him into custody. The alternative is bail of over UAH 4 million.

In addition, the Supreme Court of Ukraine has imposed a preventive measure on a lawyer who is also suspected of inciting bribery. According to Babelʼs sources, this is Serhiy Naumenko, a former prosecutor of the department for ensuring the activities of the Prosecutorʼs General Office leadership.

The suspect was remanded in custody with the option of posting bail of over UAH 2 million.

The prosecutor, along with two lawyers, are suspected of trying to incite the transfer of a $3.5 million bribe to close a criminal case. The case was being investigated by the NABU detectives and was planned to be "closed" allegedly thanks to "Lozovyiʼs amendments".

The so-called “Lozovyiʼs amendments” were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation on October 3, 2017 — they were actually proposed by the MP Andriy Lozovyi. The "Lozovyiʼs amendments" significantly reduce the terms of pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings.

In December 2023, the Verkhovna Rada voted for a version of the bill that repeals some points of the “Lozovyi amendments”, but not completely.

The repeal was then made within the framework of the bill on strengthening the independence of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office — this reorganization was one of the requirements of the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

On December 8, 2023, President Zelensky signed this document.

