The European Parliament rejected the votes of no confidence in the European Commission, leaving its president Ursula von der Leyen in office

The European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen has successfully withstood two attempts at a vote of no confidence by the far right and far left in the European Parliament. Both resolutions put to the vote were critical of the unequal terms of the EU-US trade deal.

Euronews reports this.

The proposals submitted by the Patriots for Europe (PfE) and Left groups were discussed earlier in the week, and the vote was held on Thursday, October 9. Neither resolution received the double majority required for adoption: the PfE text received 378 votes against and 179 in favor, while the Left proposal received 383 votes against and 133 in favor.

"I am deeply grateful for the strong support I received today. The Commission will continue to work closely with the European Parliament to address Europeʼs challenges. And together we will deliver results for all European citizens," said von der Leyen.

The Patriots and the Left expressed their dissatisfaction with trade agreements with the US and Mercosur, and questioned the transparency of the European Commission. At the same time, they had different priorities: the far-right criticized migration and environmental policies, while others emphasized the climate and social crises and the war in Gaza.

On July 10, the European Parliament rejected a vote of no confidence that Ursula von der Leyen had attempted to personally launch. This was the first attempt at a vote of no confidence since 2014.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.