Zelensky: There will be a moratorium on power supply disconnections in frontline communities

There has already been a decision that there will be a moratorium on power cuts in frontline communities.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Despite all the challenges, we must support the communities that are currently experiencing the most difficulty," the head of state wrote.

Among other things, the government has allocated UAH 1.5 billion to frontline regions to protect energy facilities. There is now a reserve of equipment for the prompt restoration of energy supply, which will be increased.

As Zelensky said, the government will soon adopt a resolution that will maintain a fixed price for natural gas for household consumers.