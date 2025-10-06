WSJ: Ukraine installs secret battery parks to prevent blackouts during Russian shelling

Ukraine has created a network of powerful battery parks capable of maintaining the operation of the power system even during massive Russian attacks.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

These are American battery complexes with a total capacity of 200 megawatts, located in secret locations across the country. They can provide electricity to about 600 000 homes for two hours.

According to the WSJ, the program is worth about $140 million and is part of a large-scale modernization of Ukraineʼs power grid. Its goal is to decentralize the system and make it more resilient to missile and drone strikes.

Six such facilities are already operating in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region, automatically connecting to the grid in the event of a shutdown of thermal power plants or other sources.

Due to military risks, the exact location of the batteries is kept secret, and a system of air defense cover has been created to protect them.

The American company Fluence, which supplied the batteries, notes that each unit of the system is modular and easily replaceable, and is also equipped with advanced fire safety features.

“Everyone understood how important it was to do this right now,” said Fluence CEO Julian Nebreda.

Such battery parks have become part of Ukraineʼs strategy to combine nuclear, renewable and backup energy to withstand possible winter shocks. Experts say that such technologies will help Ukraine get through another winter of war without large-scale blackouts.

