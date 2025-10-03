Lithuanian Culture Minister didnʼt answer to which country Crimea belongs, and now he resigns

Lithuanian Culture Minister Ignotas Adomavičius declared his resignation after a wave of criticism caused by his reluctance to directly answer the question of whether Crimea belongs to Ukraine.

This is reported by LRT.

During an interview with the Lrytas portal, the politician called the questions about Crimea and support for Ukraine "provocative" and avoided a clear answer. This caused a flurry of condemnation in society and political circles.

"These are provocative questions, we wonʼt even approach them, because weʼre not talking about the Ministry of Culture now. Letʼs not play these games. There is a line that should not be crossed. This is where we need to stop. On these issues," said Adomavičius.

The administration of President Gitanas Nauseda said that Adomavičiusʼ position is "incomprehensible and unacceptable" and calls into question his ability to remain in the position of minister.

Prime Minister Inga Ruginenė proposed to the president to dismiss Adomavičius, but the minister did not wait for the official decision and resigned himself.

"I want to sincerely apologize to you. During the loud press conference at the Presidential Administration and later, I did not always express my thoughts correctly. I understand that some of my statements may not have sounded the way I intended and may have offended you. I really did not intend this," he wrote on Facebook.

