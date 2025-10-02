Kingʼs books are most often banned in US schools. Sarah Maas is also in the top three

Books by writer Stephen King are the most frequently censored in US schools.

This is stated in a report by the PEN America organization, AP reports.

According to PEN, Kingʼs books have been censored 206 times, and 87 of his works have been censored, including Carrie and The Stand.

In second place among the authors subjected to censorship is Ellen Hopkins (167 cases), and Sarah J. Maas (162) rounds out the top three.

The most frequently censored book was A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess, which was removed 23 times. The list also included A Court of Darkness and Fury by Sarah J. Maas and The Shy Advantage by Stephen Chbosky, among others.

In total, PEN America recorded 6 870 book bans in 23 states and 87 school districts during the 2024-2025 school year. This is down from 10 000 cases last school year, when researchers recorded 10 000 such cases.

About 80% of these bans come from just three states that have passed or attempted to pass laws requiring the removal of “unacceptable” books — Florida, Texas, and Tennessee.

The most common books banned are those that contain scenes of violence, racism, and "sexually explicit scenes". The latter have also begun to include books that mention same-sex couples or transgender people.

PENʼs methodology differs from that of the American Library Association (ALA), which also publishes annual ban reports. PENʼs numbers are much higher in part because the organization counts all books restricted for any term, while the ALA counts only full removals.

Both organizations admit that their numbers are not accurate because they mainly analyze the media and information they receive directly.

The PEN report also does not include data on bans in Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas and a number of other “red” states because the researchers were unable to find relevant documentation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.