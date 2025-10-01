Zelensky awarded the title of “Hero City of Ukraine” to 16 Ukrainian cities

Another 16 Ukrainian cities in seven regions have been awarded the title of "Hero City of Ukraine". The corresponding decree was signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on October 1.

He said this in a video message on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine and the Feast of the Intercession.

It is about:

Pavlohrad, Nikopol, Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region;

Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Slovyansk in the Donetsk region;

Hulyaipole and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region;

Voznesensk and Bashtanka in the Mykolaiv region;

Sumy and Trostyanets in the Sumy region;

Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region;

Starokostyantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region.

"Hero City of Ukraine" is an honorary distinction established by the President of Ukraine on March 6, 2022 to commemorate the feat, mass heroism, and resilience of citizens while defending their cities from Russian armed aggression.

In 2022, 10 cities have already received the title of Hero City — Bucha, Volnovakha, Hostomel, Irpin, Mariupol, Mykolaiv, Okhtyrka, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv. According to the president, thanks to these cities, thousands of lives have been saved, they “stand in defense of the entire state”.

