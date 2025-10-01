Ex-Gauleiter Leontiev died in occupied Nova Kakhovka after a drone attack

Collaborator and head of the occupation "Council of Deputies of Nova Kakhovka" in the Kherson region Volodymyr Leontiev died in hospital on October 1 after being hit by a drone.

This was reported by Volodymyr Saldo, a collaborator and Gauleiter of the occupied part of the Kherson region.

According to him, Leontiev was attacked by a Ukrainian drone. After that, he was hospitalized in serious condition.

Saldo later wrote that Leontiev died from his injuries.

Volodymyr Leontyev is the former head of the occupation administration of the Kakhovka district and Nova Kakhovka. In March 2022, he ordered Russian soldiers to kidnap and torture the mayor of Beryslav Oleksandr Shapovalov. In 2024, Leontiev was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison.

