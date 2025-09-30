On the last night of September, the Russians launched 65 drones over Ukraine. How many were shot down by the air defense?

On the night of September 30, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 65 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones. More than 40 of them were Shaheds.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In total, overnight, the air defense neutralized 46 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Another 19 strike UAVs were hit in six places, with debris falling in two.

