Blogger Sofia Stuzhuk is suspected of tax evasion of over UAH 11 million

A well-known Instagram blogger has been charged with intentional tax evasion in particularly large amounts. This is Sofia Stuzhuk.

This was announced by the press services of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) and the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the blogger received a total income of over 58 million hryvnias from advertising products on social networks from 2018 to 2022. At the same time, she did not pay taxes and other fees.

Because of this, the countryʼs budget missed out on UAH 10.5 million in income taxes and almost UAH 900 000 in military levies.

Although law enforcement officials are not naming the suspect, a screenshot of the Instagram page published by BES indicates that it is Sofia Stuzhuk-Levdanska.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the blogger has been living abroad, so she was charged in absentia with tax evasion.

The prosecutorʼs office adds that, having an audience of millions, in the first days of the war, Sofia Stuzhuk remained silent about her attitude towards Russian aggression against Ukraine, and later made ambiguous statements.

In particular, in October 2022, the blogger wrote that Ukrainians themselves were to blame for the massive missile attacks on Ukraine, as they rejoiced at the strikes on the Russian Federation and the Crimean Bridge. She also promoted Russian bloggers, reorienting herself towards a Russian audience.

