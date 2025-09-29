A shooting occurred in a Mormon church in the US — there are dead and injured, a fire broke out

A gunman opened fire at a Mormon church in the US state of Michigan, killing and injuring worshippers.
Reuters writes about this.
The incident occurred on September 28 in the city of Grand Blanc. A gunman first drove a car into the door of a Mormon church and then opened fire with an assault rifle. The church building caught fire.
Police identified the attacker as 40-year-old former US Marine Thomas Jacob Sanford of the nearby town of Burton. He died in a shootout with police.
In total, at least 4 people were killed in the shooting, and 8 more were injured.
Hundreds of people were in the church at the time of the attack. Some are still missing.
