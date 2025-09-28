27 people were injured in the Kyiv region due to an enemy attack. What is known about the destruction

In the Kyiv region, 27 people were injured due to a massive enemy attack with drones and missiles on the night of September 28.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

17 people were injured in Bucha area;

in Fastivsky district — 7;

in Bila Tserkva — 3.

The injured are receiving treatment at the scene, but it is currently unknown if anyone was hospitalized.

The attack significantly damaged a residential complex in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. In the Fastivsky region, emergency workers extinguished a fire at a bread factory and a private house.

In the Bila Tserkva region, a fire was extinguished in a nine-story building and a private household, and the fire also damaged six cars. In the Obukhivsky region, rescuers extinguished a fire in an outbuilding and a private garage.

