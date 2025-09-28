News

27 people were injured in the Kyiv region due to an enemy attack. What is known about the destruction

Author:
Iryna Perepechko
Date:

In the Kyiv region, 27 people were injured due to a massive enemy attack with drones and missiles on the night of September 28.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

  • 17 people were injured in Bucha area;
  • in Fastivsky district — 7;
  • in Bila Tserkva — 3.

The injured are receiving treatment at the scene, but it is currently unknown if anyone was hospitalized.

The attack significantly damaged a residential complex in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. In the Fastivsky region, emergency workers extinguished a fire at a bread factory and a private house.

In the Bila Tserkva region, a fire was extinguished in a nine-story building and a private household, and the fire also damaged six cars. In the Obukhivsky region, rescuers extinguished a fire in an outbuilding and a private garage.

