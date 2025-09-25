SBU has identified the Russian generals who commanded the bombing of civilian objects in the Sumy region in 2022

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has in absentia declared the suspicion against 5 Russian generals involved in massive attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region in March 2022.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

These are more than 20 strikes with high-explosive FAB-500 aerial bombs during March 5-10, 2022. As a result of the strikes, 15 residents of the Sumy urban community, including children, were killed. Five residents of the community were injured.

Residential buildings, a school, kindergartens, and a health complex were also destroyed and damaged in the region.

Law enforcement officials have determined that the order for the airstrike on civilian targets was given by the commander of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlev. He planned the strike together with his first deputy, Lieutenant General Alexei Zavizon.

The defendants also involved the following in committing a war crime:

Commander of the 6th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Western Military District of Russia (hereinafter referred to as the 6th Army of the Russian Federation), Lieutenant General Oleg Makovetsky;

Chief of Staff — First Deputy Commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Yuri Podoplyelov;

Commander of the 105th Mixed Aviation Division of the 6th Army, Major General Denis Kulsha;

Commander of the 14th Fighter Aviation Regiment of the 105th Mixed Aviation Division of the 6th Army, Colonel Vladimir Fedoseyev.

According to the investigation, Russian pilots flew combat missions from the Kursk region. At that time, they attacked more than 100 civilian objects in Ukraine.

In total, six suspects were charged in absentia with war crimes. Measures are underway to bring them to justice.

