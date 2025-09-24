Babel sources: GUR has again hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea. They received data on kidnapped children

Ukrainian intelligence (known as GUR) has once again hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea. The GUR cyber specialists have once again gained full access to all computers and servers of the self-proclaimed authorities of the temporarily occupied peninsula.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

After penetrating the system, it was possible to obtain over 100 TB of intelligence data, including official correspondence of the "head of Crimea" Sergei Aksyonov and working documentation and correspondence between ministries and services of the occupation "government of Crimea".

A large number of documents on the illegal movement of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The intelligence service received lists of minors who were taken to Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation by the occupation authorities.

This includes the childrenʼs personal data, data on guardians and their places of residence or study. This information was transferred to law enforcement agencies to investigate war crimes against abducted Ukrainian children.

GUR also received lists of Russian military personnel with personal profile data and information about relatives, lists of prisoners and the dead, decisions on payments of "grave benefits", and applications from soldiers requesting to allocate them land plots in the territory of Crimea.

Separate files of official correspondence between the ministries of the occupation authorities of Crimea and documents about numerous meetings confirm the fact of a shortage of fuels and lubricants after the strikes on Russian refineries.

This is the second successful operation. After the previous one, the FSB representatives came to the Gauleiter of Crimea Aksyonov and his subordinates to find the mole, but they were unable to do so.

